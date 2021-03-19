There is a restless urgency in the air in India to resume high growth, says RBI bulletin

India is set for a growth recovery and there are signs of optimism returning to different segments of the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin for March said.

“There is a restless urgency in the air in India to resume high growth, and incoming data point to even contact-intensive services such as personal care, recreation and hospitality gathering traction,” said the RBI bulletin.

RBI publishes a monthly bulletin that gives an assessment of the state of the economy and the financial sector.

“All around, optimism is taking hold, among households and businesses, investors and markets. It is also likely that India will decouple from other emerging economies for which rising financing costs and rising pile-ups of debt hamstring the recovery,” the RBI said.

According to the bulletin, in 2021, inflation will likely ease after June, but it will be higher because of statistical base effects of high inflation a year ago.

“The ratcheting up of input prices to multi-year highs pose a dilemma –if they are passed on to consumers as pricing power returns to firms as aggregate demand picks up, there will be even higher inflation; if they are held back, profitability will be eroded as will gross valued added in the economy. India is in a strange place – rising prices amidst plenty,” the RBI said.

The bulletin cautioned that inflation has witnessed upside pressures in recent months.

“In fact, excluding vegetables, headline CPI inflation has moved in a tight range of 5.8 to 6.4 per cent from June, testing the upper tolerance band of the inflation target,” it added.

The Indian central bank has cut the key policy rates by 250 basis points since February 2019. But, the RBI is now caught in the dilemma of high inflation and slowing economic growth.

Indian economy is projected to contract between 7.5 percent to 8 percent in FY21 before returning to the growth path in FY22.