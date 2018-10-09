App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

There could be some liquidity crunch in system for short term: Mahindra AMC

Overall, the mutual fund industry has a total exposure of Rs 2,500 crore to outstanding bonds issued by the stressed company and its subsidiaries, as per the industry insiders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There could be some liquidity crunch in the short term for the industry, Mahindra Asset Management Company Chief Equity Strategist Venkataraman Balasubramanian said.

He, however, said the fund house has no exposure to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), which has defaulted on a series of interest payments.

Overall, the mutual fund industry has a total exposure of Rs 2,500 crore to outstanding bonds issued by the stressed company and its subsidiaries, as per the industry insiders.

"We have no exposure to IL&FS and its group companies," Balasubramanian told reporters here.

related news

When asked about the liquidity crunch in the system, Balasubramanian said, "There can be some liquidity crunch in the short-term. There won't be any problems in the longer term as (the) government and RBI are taking care of the liquidity situation".

During September, an outflow of Rs 2.3 lakh crore have been seen from mutual fund schemes. This included Rs 2.11 lakh crore withdrawal from liquid funds or money market segment which invest in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for a shorter horizon.

In addition, income schemes -- a type of debt mutual funds that deliver a steady income -- have seen a pullout of Rs 32,504 crore.

"It (the money) will come, definitely it will come. In the september quarter there are usually a lot of outflows. How much money comes back is the key number," he added.

However, Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research at Morningstar said, "Outflow from income funds can be partially attributed to negative sentiments due to the IL&FS episode".

Last month, IL&FS Group defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers.

On September 4, it came to light that IL&FS had defaulted on a short-term loan of Rs 1,000 crore from Sidbi, while a subsidiary has also defaulted on Rs 500 crore dues to the development financial institution, which reportedly forced Sidbi to ask its chief general manager in charge of the risk management department to resign.

IL&FS is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 91,000 crore and had been downgraded to junk status by rating agencies following the default. Of this, Rs 57,000 crore are bank loans alone, most of which are from state-run lenders.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:46 pm

tags #Business #India #Mahindra AMC

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.