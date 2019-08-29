App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

There could be a secular decline in RBI revaluation reserves over time, says Pronab Sen

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India's dividend payout to the government this year is double the average of the last five years. This spike is because of an important accounting change by the RBI. The Central Bank is accounting for forex gains differently.

Pronab Sen, former chief statistician, spoke at length about the accounting change. “Up to a point it makes sense, but what puzzles me is that the Jalan committee has endorsed this accounting change proposed by the Malegam committee,” said Sen.

“The Jalan committee says the revaluation reserves should not be touched. Accepting this accounting change means the revaluation reserves will be touched and every time the RBI sells dollars, it is going to lead to a further reduction in the revaluation reserve both in terms of dollar holdings as well as in terms of the dividends paid out,” he further added.

“Therefore, we are looking at a situation where there could be a secular decline in the revaluation reserves over time,” Sen added.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Business #RBI #video

