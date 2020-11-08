The US President-elect Joe Biden has his task cut out when it comes to immigration issues

Joe Biden, 77, is all set to become the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris the first woman Vice President.

As close and long the 2020 election was, the relief at this outcome was palpable, especially in the immigrant community there. Van Jones, an American commentator and CNN host, broke down during the show when talking about Biden’s victory.

Well, immigrants under Trump administration were always on edge not knowing what would hit them. They have a strong reason to, given that right from the time he became the President, Donald Trump has been issuing executive orders banning foreign workers into the US.

It started with the executive order on banning skilled workers from selected Muslim countries in January 2017 to the most recent travel ban for skilled foreign worker visa like H-1B and L-1, where Indians are the largest beneficiaries since April 2020.

Return of techies, localisation

Trump administration also brought an increasing number of regulations and memos that made it tough for Indians and their spouses to work in the US and their IT employers to retain them.

The four years of Trump administration saw the return of Indian techies as their American dream soured. Spouses of H-1B workers who were able to work under the Obama administration found themselves unemployed with stringent regulations.

More often than not the outcome of the petition filed for renewal was unpredictable even with sufficient documentation, leaving techies in limbo, and ultimately forcing them to return home.

For IT firms, fresh H-1B visa initiation has come down. In their heydays in 2000s, Indian IT firms used to account for as much as 80 percent of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually. According to a report by Recode.net, India and China accounted for 82 percent of all visas issued in 2016. An IT executive pointed out that it is no longer the case anymore.

Of course with targeted denials, the IT industry has to work around and stepped up their localisation that now accounts for about 60 percent for the top IT firms.

It would not be a stretch to say that it was one of the key factors for the IT industry changing the operational model. For instance, between FY16 and FY20, Indian IT industry’s dependence on visa came down drastically by 40 percent on average.

The report by the US immigration policy think tank National Foundation for American Policy revealed that as much as 59 percent of fresh H-1B petitions have been denied for a single IT firm in the first two quarters of FY20 compared to FY15 when it stood at 2 percent.

Four years of Trump administration also marked an increasing number of immigration lawsuits, where IT firms and tech companies were plaintiffs. The most significant one include the ITServe Alliance vs US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) where the former won $350 million lawsuit filed against the agency.

Expectation from Biden

With Biden at the helm, there is an expectation that visa denials at least would be more predictable. Well, the President-elect’s policy were by and large pro-immigration and has promised to reverse the changes Trump has brought in when it comes to immigration.

To that extent, techies will not necessarily need to go through the nightmare of the Trump years. But, it is not clear how much changes under Biden, especially when the Senate is fractured.

Biden sure has his task cut out!