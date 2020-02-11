The thin mind map book by Dharmendra Rai - An introduction to business brain literacy

Dharmendra Rai, Mind Map & Brain Literacy Pioneer just launched his book THE THIN MIND MAP BOOK. The book is designed to make anyone an expert in mind mapping by devoting 2 full days to reading & doing all the experiential exercises mentioned in the book.

He has conducted 380+ Mind Map Seminars in under 10 years which is A WORLD RECORD!

Dharmendra Rai has trained over 1,900 startups in Mind Mapping. He has over 25 Years Work Experience in Training, Sales & Marketing with Companies like Xerox, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Capital & Karvy. His last Position was National Sales Head in Benchmark Mutual Fund.

He has conducted Seminars for Executives of Many Fortune 500 Cos & other giant companies like Amazon, Google, LinkedIn, Adobe, Unilever, Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Johnson & Johnson, PriceWaterHouse Coopers, KPMG, American Express, NSE, BSE, ISRO, RIL (Reliance Industries), Reliance Retail, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Future Group, Shop Clues, IBM, HP, NTT Netmagic, Datamatics, Mphasis, Sapient, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, J P Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Natwest Markets, MasterCard, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, RBI, Exim Bank, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Cars24, Gyproc ( Part of Saint Gobain ), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Grindwell Norton, Atlas Copco, Thyssen Krupp, Hager, Biocon, Prudential ICICI Life Insurance, Future Generali Insurance, Templeton Mutual Fund, BlackRock Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Mahindra Mutual Fund, Airtel, Tata Communications, CNBC, Mudra, Publicis Sapient, Dentsu Aegis Network, Posterscope, Ambient OOH, Hyperspace, InDeed, Nvidia, Rustomjee Builders, Lodha, Kanakia, Sun Pharma, Naukri.com, Nykaa, & for IIT, IIM, Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, Johns Hopkins, Oxford, London School of Economics (LSE) & CFA Institute Alumni & organisations like YPO, Young Indians - Yi ( An honour to speak on a platform graced by stalwarts like Aamir Khan, Prof Jagdish Sheth, Dr Velumani, Saina Nehwal & P V Sindhu), CII, ISRO, World HRD Congress, SHRM, WEF&WIT.

He has also conducted training & coaching for people in USA, Dubai, Singapore, Oman & Indonesia.

Mr. Rai has appeared on prominent media like Forbes India, Times of India (TOI), CNBC, Hindustan Times (HT), BTVi, BloombergQuint, BW BusinessWorld, DNA, Business Standard, Zee Business, Mid-Day, Channel V, The Sindhian & AIR (All India Radio).

His “THE THIN MIND MAP” book is exclusively sold on Amazon Kindle in India , USA , UK , Denmark , France , Spain , Italy , The Netherlands , Canada , Brazil , Mexico , Australia & Japan & is attracting amazing reviews. It will soon be translated into all major Indian languages.

Dharmendra Rai is the first person in the world to talk on TEDx On Creativity & Mind Mapping.

He was recently nominated for an award by Forbes. He recently received an UN Award for Mind Mapping & Brain Literacy! Previous winners include Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Former President of India & Amul’s Mr Verghese Kurien. Also he was nominated for an award by The Great Manager Institute.

He has joined the elite list of extremely rare human beings in the history of planet earth, who have been A TED x Speaker Not Just Once but 5 TIMES! His Videos are available on the TED x Channel That Has over 3 BILLION Views.

He was interviewed for The World's First Podcast on Mind Mapping & Brain Literacy on YouTube , Apple iTunes , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Google Music , Spotify, PodBean, PodTail, HubHopper, iHeart, TuneIn, CastBox, RadioPublic & Stitcher. The series has reached listeners in 28 countries.

Tony Buzan, the Mind Map Inventor and a Nobel Prize Nominee, declared Dharmendra Rai a “Genius”.

To Read the book for FREE click here: https://www.thethinmindmapbook.com/