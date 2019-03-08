The super rich are growing fastest in these 10 countries

According to estate agency Knight Frank, several Asian countries will see an increase in the number of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI), with net assets worth $30 million or more. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 10. Thailand | UHNWI in 2018: 631 | Projected in 2023: 814 | Growth (2018-2023): 29% (Image: Reuters) 2/10 9. Romania | UHNWI in 2018: 215 | Projected in 2023: 278 | Growth (2018-2023): 29% (Image: Reuters) 3/10 8. Ukraine | UHNWI in 2018: 374 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 485 | Growth (2018-2023): 30% (Image: Reuters) 4/10 7. South Korea | UHNWI in 2018: 1,893 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 2,456 | Growth (2018-2023): 30% (Image: Reuters) 5/10 6. Malaysia | UHNWI in 2018: 636 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 830 | Growth (2018-2023): 31% (Image: Reuters) 6/10 5. Vietnam | UHNWI in 2018: 142 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 186 | Growth (2018-2023): 31% (Image: Reuters) 7/10 4. Indonesia | UHNWI in 2018: 756 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 995 | Growth (2018-2023): 32% (Image: Reuters) 8/10 3. China | UHNWI in 2018: 9,953 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 13,429 | Growth (2018-2023): 35% (Image: Reuters) 9/10 2. Philippines | UHNWI in 2018: 215 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 296 | Growth (2018-2023): 38% (Image: Reuters) 10/10 1. India | UHNWI in 2018: 1,947 | Projected UHNWI in 2023: 2,697 | Growth (2018-2023): 39% (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:53 am