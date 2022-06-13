The S&P could correct 30% from its peak, if tightening continues: Chris Wood

The S&P index could correct 30% from its peak and, if the US Federal Reserve keeps tightening its monetary policy, the Nifty could hit 14000 or 14500, said Chris Wood.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies added that this was his base-case scenario and that the Indian index could act differently if the domestic flows hold up. “If the domestic inflows hold up, then the Indian markets could trade sideways,” he said.

On the US economy, he also said that he would be surprised if there is no material evidence of a slowdown in the US economy in the fourth quarter of this calendar year.

Double whammy

The Fed delivered a double whammy in monetary tightening, through higher rates and talk of balance sheet contraction. “So long as this agenda is being pursued it is bearish for the US stock market. If this agenda is pursued, I would be astonished if the S&P doesn’t correct 30% from its peak,” he said.

There could be an overshoot on this 30% if the Fed continues to tighten, he added. “In the next quarter, if we have had two quarters of down markets in the US, then when the investors get their statements, there could be significant chance of outflows from ETFs,” he said.

Over the last 10 years or more, the US stock market has seen big inflows through ETFs, and many of these funds are linked to the S&P. In the start of this year, there was more than $1 trillion in S&P linked ETFs, he said. “If you start to see major outflows out of that kind of product, then you get a major overshoot on the downside,” he added.

Wood’s base-case scenario is the Fed changing its language on monetary policy before the year end. “I am not expecting the Fed to be still tightening like this, this time next year… If I had to guess the timing for that change in Fed language, and this is purely a guess, it would be late third quarter,” he said.

“There is political pressure from Washington for the Fed to be seen as doing something on inflation. Because all key opinion polls show that inflation and rising prices are top concerns for Americans,” he said.

Indian equity market

He observed that, while there has been continuous and unprecedented levels of foreign selling of Indian equities, the Indian equity markets have shown remarkable resilience. Many market observers have put the resilience down to inflows from domestic investors.

“As time goes on, as months pass, on a twelve-month rolling basis, if people are no longer making gains on their investments, there is a risk that the domestic flows will reduce,” he added.

The resilience of the Indian markets is also because India has a good macro story now, on a ten-year view, he said. “We have got a lot of positives, the key one is that the property market has clearly turned up. We are clearly picking up evidence of a capex cycle coming,” he said.

He added that the RBI tightening isn’t “nothing as dramatically negative as the Fed one”. He said the 50bps rate hike is good news and that, while the RBI is behind the curve, it isn’t as behind the curve as the Fed.

On the oil prices causing inflation, he said, “a big move in oil isn’t going to kill the Indian economy like it would have done historically”.