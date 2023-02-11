English
    The slowdown in Mumbai real estate is here

    Housing sales have been strong with record registrations but the ecosystem has been signaling that the number is inflated

    Vishal Bhargava
    Sale registrations have hit a record 1.22 lakh in 2022 – almost 70 percent higher than the levels seen during 2016 - 2019.

    It’s been an unusual 6-8-month period as a tracker of Mumbai real estate. Normally, the entire ecosystem is hard-selling a narrative that ‘All is Well.’

    However, in recent months I have found myself dealing with the exact opposite scenario from the ecosystem. Housing sales have been strong with record registrations but the ecosystem has been signaling that the number is inflated. Sale registrations have hit a record 1.22 lakh in 2022 – almost 70 percent higher than the levels seen during 2016 - 2019.

    “Who is really driving these sales numbers in 2022 because no one in my circuit is feeling this bonanza?” enquired one mid-level developer.

    At one level it can be answered with a routine response - that registrations are dominated by sales in the resale market. Historically, that market has contributed two-thirds of all sales. Hence, while several builders with under-construction inventory may not be finding many buyers, the action is led by the resale market.