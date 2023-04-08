 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The sea-facing villa in Mumbai that created two Bollywood superstars

Vishal Bhargava
Apr 08, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna lived in this villa on Carter Road. The house proved lucky for both superstars, who ruled the hearts of Indian filmgoers for decades.

The home of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Bandra, Mumbai, is a tourist attraction today. His sea-facing house, Mannat, is almost a household name. But there is another house which is also sea-facing, and in Bandra that has been the residence of two previous superstars ― first, for Rajendra Kumar, and then, for Rajesh Khanna.

Rajendra Kumar began his career in 1955 with a graph that was on the upswing. As a product of the 1947 Partition that resulted in his wealthy family losing its assets, the actor was conservative in his expenses. But when it came to purchasing a house in the late 1950s, he went all-in.

There was a willing seller for a villa on Carter Road ― a street where today’s actors Aamir Khan and Tiger Shroff have stayed on rent. Around 60 years ago the street was far from glamorous. The house was worse off, and rumoured to be haunted. Was it really haunted? In the book Jubilee Kumar:

The Life and Times of a Superstar, author Seema Sonik Alimchand points to an anecdote that suggests the rumour of it being haunted was a manufactured story. Who manufactured the story? Seemingly, by the tenant living in the same house. The book notes a real-estate broker telling Kumar that “apparently, this gentleman (tenant) hasn’t paid the rent for months. Now that the landlord has given him an ultimatum, he’s probably spreading rumours to drive off prospective buyers and tenants. Otherwise, why would he continue to live in a haunted house.”