The Revolt RV400 can be bought without down payment: Report

The electric-powered Revolt RV400 can be bought without putting a down payment, according to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

Revolt Intellicorp launched the vehicle on August 28 at a subscription cost of Rs 3,499 per month for 37 months. The company also rolled out the RV300 for a monthly subscription cost of Rs 2,999.

The RV400 is also available at a premium subscription plan of Rs 3,999 per month. Both the rates models are inclusive of service and warranty. The report noted that parts that have gone through wear and tear will be replaced free of cost through this monthly subscription model of ownership.

There is no registration fee charged for the EVs, and ownership is given immediately.

"EVs are not just about a shift in vehicles, but a shift in mindset for the consumer. Our promise of disrupting the mobility market in the true sense of product and price is here," Rahul Sharma, Founder of Revolt, told Hindu BusinessLine.

Only one bike can be purchased by an individual based on the Aadhaar card, to prevent commercial use, Sharma told the publication.

The RV400 will be available at four Revolt hubs in New Delhi, and later Pune, he added.