‘The reset has arrived’ for the technology industry, VCs warn

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Venture capitalist GGV Capital warns that money is harder to come by for startups and valuations have sharply dropped. For General Atlantic, the top of their list of target markets now includes Southeast Asia and India.

The technology industry is facing a fundamental overhaul with rising geopolitical tensions and dwindling investor appetite for money-losing startups, according to a panel of leading venture capital partners.

“The reset has arrived,” said Jenny Lee, a managing partner at GGV Capital.

The venture capitalist warned that money is harder to come by for startups and valuations have dropped 30% to 50% in some cases. She said the “wake-up” has already hit many smaller startups, though larger private companies may be able to wait out the painful market turn.

The sentiment was echoed by other investors on the panel at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. In recent years, startup valuations surged to record highs, but many companies have struggled to maintain those levels.

“Valuation became disconnected from fundamentals,” said Bill Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of General Atlantic. “Capital felt free.”

Ford said that the mentality for founders used to be: “Use as much capital as you need to to drive top line growth.” But now “there’s a new world.”