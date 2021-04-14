The Ramco Cements Q4 PAT seen up 87.6% YoY to Rs 274 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects The Ramco Cements to report net profit at Rs 274 crore up 87.6% year-on-year (up 36.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 27.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,703 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More