The Pull and the Power of New Age India: Investment Magnet of the World – A Finance Conclave at TIMSR

On 31st August 2019, Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research organised finance conclave with the theme of “The Pull and the Power of New Age India: Investment Magnet of the World” powered by James Cook University, Singapore in association with moneycontrol, SBI and CMIL.

The Institute’s Director Dr. Pankaj Natu warmly welcomed all the guests and participants and marked the beginning of the conclave by his exuberant words.

The chief guest Mr. Manoj Sathe (Vice President, NSDL) highlighted how the key factors like Demand, Demography, Deregulation and Democracy will drive the growth in Indian economy and furthermore highlighted the need to boost financial inclusion. NSDL belives in technology, trust and reach. NSDL is backbone of Indian economy. His perspective is that financial inclusion is important. While the Guest of Honour -Mr. Abhishek Singh Bhati (Campus Dean) touched upon the topic of mega trends of consumerism and how it aids to map global business behaviour.

The first panel discussion was on ‘Recent financial reforms to attract investments’ and the panellists were Mrs. Rachana Bhusari (VP, NSE), Mr. Ashutosh Bhargava (Fund Manager, Reliance Nippon), CA Viswanathan M B (Trainer, Consultant). The second panel discussion was on ‘Roadmap to be number one choice for global investment’ and the panellists were Mr. Karan Gupta (Head Advisory, IIFL), Mr. Pramod Shetty (VP, MSCI services private ltd.),Mr. Sathyanarayan Vishwanathan (CFO, BSH Home Appliance) and Mrs. Poulomee Maulik (Head of Organisational Development, Mahindra Insurance)