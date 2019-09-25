App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Pull and the Power of New Age India: Investment Magnet of the World – A Finance Conclave at TIMSR

The panel discussed about perception that is developing process for the people on the right side of the law.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On 31st August 2019, Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research organised finance conclave with the theme of “The Pull and the Power of New Age India: Investment Magnet of the World” powered by James Cook University, Singapore in association with moneycontrol, SBI and CMIL.

The Institute’s Director Dr. Pankaj Natu warmly welcomed all the guests and participants and marked the beginning of the conclave by his exuberant words.

The chief guest Mr. Manoj Sathe (Vice President, NSDL) highlighted how the key factors like Demand, Demography, Deregulation and Democracy will drive the growth in Indian economy and furthermore highlighted the need to boost financial inclusion. NSDL belives in technology, trust and reach.  NSDL is backbone of Indian economy. His perspective is that financial inclusion is important. While the Guest of Honour -Mr. Abhishek Singh Bhati (Campus Dean) touched upon the topic of mega trends of consumerism and how it aids to map global business behaviour.

Close

Financialconclave

related news

The first panel discussion was on ‘Recent financial reforms to attract investments’ and the panellists were Mrs. Rachana Bhusari (VP, NSE), Mr. Ashutosh Bhargava (Fund Manager, Reliance Nippon), CA Viswanathan M B (Trainer, Consultant). The second panel discussion was on ‘Roadmap to be number one choice for global investment’ and the panellists were Mr. Karan Gupta (Head Advisory, IIFL), Mr. Pramod Shetty (VP, MSCI services private ltd.),Mr. Sathyanarayan Vishwanathan (CFO, BSH Home Appliance) and Mrs. Poulomee Maulik (Head of Organisational Development, Mahindra Insurance)

The panel discussed about perception that is developing process for the people on the right side of the law. Mega trends were technology, population, changing values & environmental shifts. Fundamental investors look for political stability, credit norms & tax terrorism. The discussions emphasized on proficient ideas that India should come up to bring a transformation in the world of financial services to make itself a magnet to attract global investments. Industry professionals, students and faculties from different colleges participated in the event.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 08:04 pm

tags #Business

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

