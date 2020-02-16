The private sector can have a significant role in battling climate change in India

Greeshma Hegde

India has started witnessing the consequences of climate change in the form of increased frequency and intensity of disasters (droughts, cyclones, floods), sea-level-rise, the melting of glaciers, failing agriculture and depleting natural resources.

The impact of climate change is adding another layer to overall developmental challenges faced by the country, especially in the poorer regions. The Union Budget 2020 aims to create an aspirational India by focusing on better standards of living with access to health, education and better jobs. There is a need to understand the challenges the government will face in delivering these services in the context of the climate change.

The challenges are two-fold. For India to develop economically, minerals, resources and fuels would be needed, but this also means that high amounts of carbon emissions will be released. With nearly 55 percent of the country dependent of natural resources for their livelihoods, climate change poses a serious threat.

A report last year that calculated country-specific consequences of ignoring the Paris Agreement goals, and it stated that climate change is set to shrink India's GDP by 10 percent by the end of the century.

Climate finance is a key pillar in enabling climate actions in India. In coming decade, India needs to make more budgetary allocations and push the transition towards low-carbon development and build resilience among communities that largely face the brunt of climate change in the country.

The Union Budget 2020 allocated Rs 4,400 crore for 2020-21 to encourage states to formulate comprehensive plans for ensuring clean air, which also serves as a push for the National Clean Air Plan (NCAP) that was launched in 2019.

However, for India to start implementing its targets under the Paris Agreement - (reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 33-35 percent from its 2005 levels and create additional carbon sinks of 2.5- 3 billion tonnes of carbon equivalent) by 2030- the centrally allocated budgets are inadequate.

The government has introduced two global initiatives - Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA), that would help India to enhance climate action and disaster resilience.

India has consistently maintained that the finance remains a major roadblock and that it has been fulfilling its targets by relying on domestic budgetary resources. Additionally, most of the international funds that flow into India are aligned toward mitigation and not much attention is given to adaptation. In addition to the paucity of the budgeted funds, there is no central coordinating unit and there is a lack of domestic climate strategy. There exists a National Adaptation Fund for Climate but the 2020 Budget didn’t mention any update about it being replenished.

Need for ramping up additional domestic funds towards climate change

As per the Kyoto Protocol, developed nations are expected to provide funding for climate adaptation, loss, and damage in developing countries such as India. The recently held 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 25) in Madrid, however, showed that there has not been much progress on those funds being disbursed. At COP 15, Prakash Javdekar, then Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) stated that “not even two percent” of the promised “$1 trillion in the last 10 years” had been delivered by developed nations to India.

India thus needs to reduce its India's dependence on international funding for climate adaptation, and focus more on domestic funds. This is where philanthropic and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding can play a significant role.

Increased attention to private financing for climate adaptation

There has been an increase in the attention to the potential role of the private sector boosting fund to support adaptation in India. Private sector and philanthropic capital play an important role in achieving catalytic change and bridging the gap between demand and supply of private finance.

Indian philanthropists, private banks, CSR are funding different climate adaptation efforts like watershed development, building community resilience, diversifying livelihoods among smallholder farmers. The recent launch of the India Climate collaborative is a positive step forward in India’s action to climate change.

Philanthropic and CSR capital can be a great alternative in funding climate change adaptations and innovations in India while the funding continues to be a challenge internationally. A key take-way is that while there have been funds directed to solve critical challenges such as hunger, sanitation education and health, governments and private sector should start thinking about addressing these issues from a climate lens. Bringing these co-benefits between climate and development is crucial, for funding any climate action in India.