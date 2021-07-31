The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

On the "The Private Market Show" this week, we have Parminder Singh.

Parminder has worked with the world’s best tech companies like Apple, Google, Twitter, HCL, and is currently associated with Mediacorp in Singapore.

We talk about the motives of investing in startups, how to create portfolio diversification across geography, sector, and stage of the startup, and how he evaluates the team before investing.

He actively works with startups along with being a CXO. How he manages it? Tune in to the episode to know.