The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

In this episode of The Private Market Show, Mediacorp's Parminder Singh talks about the motives of investing in startups, portfolio diversification and how he evaluates the team before investing. Tune in to the podcast to know more

Moneycontrol News
July 31, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

On the "The Private Market Show" this week, we have Parminder Singh.

Parminder has worked with the world’s best tech companies like Apple, Google, Twitter, HCL, and is currently associated with Mediacorp in Singapore.

We talk about the motives of investing in startups, how to create portfolio diversification across geography, sector, and stage of the startup, and how he evaluates the team before investing.

He actively works with startups along with being a CXO. How he manages it? Tune in to the episode to know.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #angel investors #investing #Mediacorp #Parminder Singh #Podcast #private market #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast
first published: Jul 31, 2021 11:00 am

