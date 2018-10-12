Podcast Weekender | Aadhaar disconnect, Amazon-Flipkart discount war, race to zero emissions, and more

In this week's playlist, we take a look at what lies beneath our uneasy relationship with Aadhaar, and also how adhering to US sanctions on Iranian oil could be detrimental to the national interest. We also go behind the scenes to get preview how rival e-tailers, Amazon and Flipkart, are upping the stakes for supremacy this festive season.

We also trace the roots of the NPA divergence issue at Yes Bank and how the central bank is increasing its scrutiny of corporate governance at private banks. Other topics under discussion include the highlights from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and the race for the early mover advantage in luxury electric vehicles between Audi and Tesla.