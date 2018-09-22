App
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Podcast Weekender: Fall of the rupee, lessons from Lehman crisis and govt's big bank merger

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this weekend's playlist, we get right on the money with the rupee's ongoing slide and the lessons from the Lehman Brothers collapse. Besides, there is a slick explainer on the government's proposed merger big of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank. With the buzz of 2019 elections picking pace, we also take a look at the political alliances ahead of the upcoming polls.

First Published on Sep 22, 2018 08:05 am

