The players to watch out for in IPL 2023

Guru Krishnan
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Moneycontrol.com takes a look at two players from each of the 10 teams to watch out for in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

MUMBAI INDIANS: Jofra Archer: The England paceman made a strong return from injury with performances that he is known for, first in the South Africa T20 league and then for England in the T20Is and ODIs against South Africa and Bangladesh. His pace is something that Mumbai Indians will bank on. He has prior experience of playing for Rajasthan Royals before MI acquired him for Rs 8 crore in the February 2022 auction.

Cameron Green: The second most expensive player ever in IPL auction history, with MI acquiring him for Rs 17.50 crore, the tall Australian showed a taste for Indian conditions during the recent series, scoring his maiden Test century. A handy medium-pacer and one who can hit the ball long and hard, Green should continue from where the top-order has left off and give his team safe totals to defend or meet the target as the case may be.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS:

Rinku Singh: The Uttar Pradesh left-handed batsman showed he could score at a brisk pace and act as a finisher in IPL 2022. An unbeaten 42 in 23 balls at No. 5 saw KKR beat Rajasthan Royals in a tense finish while another 40 in 15 balls against Lucknow Super Giants almost saw his team through. He is a livewire on the field and has taken some outstanding catches. There is no reason why he cannot repeat similar performances for KKR this year too.

Tim Southee: Swing being his forte, the New Zealander is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 134 scalps. An all-format bowler, Southee cannot be taken lightly, be it with the new ball or in the end overs. He can be an ideal foil for Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Shardul Thakur to check the flow of runs. He has the knack of taking wickets, with swing in the initial overs and later inviting batsmen to go for shots and give catches in the deep. RAJASTHAN ROYALS:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The talented and matured left-handed opener from Mumbai has already made a mark in IPL and in the domestic season, was consistent in all the competitions, whether it was the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or Irani Cup. He forms an ideal partnership with captain Jos Buttler at the top and consistent performances from this year’s IPL could place him in the reckoning for bigger outings.
Yuzvendra Chahal: T20 and Chahal are made for each other. The highest wicket-taker in last year’s IPL with 27 wickets, Chahal is the man to go to when RR needs breakthroughs in the middle overs. He has often delivered and is not without reason India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is (91). He is one short of 300 wickets in all T20s and will hold the key to RR’s success in the bowling department. Chahal from one end and veteran off-spinner R Ashwin from the other provide a mouth-watering prospect in this IPL. DELHI CAPITALS:

Sarfaraz Khan: Knocking on the doors of the national team for quite some time, the 25-year-old middle-order batsman has been scoring heavily in the domestic circuit season after season. A hairline fracture on his finger kept him out of the Rest of India squad recently for the Irani Cup. He has been cleared as fit and is the best bet to replace Rishabh Pant for the kind of impact he can create. Having been in the IPL for eight years, Khan has not been consistent. He was sent up and down the order and was looked at as a finisher. A fixed slot in the top order would give him the time to play his unorthodox shots and accelerate the scoring. When he gets going, he can be as dangerous as any.