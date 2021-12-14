The pandemic is erasing out India's celebrated Pencil Village in Pulwama

Logs of poplar wood wait for business to restart in Oukhoo. (Photos by Umar Ganaie)

Manzoor Ahmad Alai sat hunched against the cold of a December morning, disappointment writ large on his face, as he leafed through a notebook. He tracks shipments from his pencil factory on these pages, and the numbers have been falling.

The 45-year-old might look too young to be a pioneer, but he is.

A decade ago, India used to import wooden supplies from China to make pencils. In 2011, after Alai toured Jammu to learn the making of wooden slats, from which pencils are sliced out, he set up a unit in Oukhoo with assistance from Hindustan Pencils, a leading pencil manufacturer and exporter of India.

Oukhoo is a small village on the banks of the Jhelum river, in Pulwama district, southern Kashmir, and it was known for its saw mills before. Poplar trees, widely used in the construction industry for its light-weight wood, were logged here and sent as wooden blocks to other parts of the country.

Soon, others followed Alai’s example and other slat-manufacturing units came up. Today, this village in Pulwama supplies 90% of the raw material to the country’s pencil-manufacturing units; the rest 10% comes from Kerala. This village also exports to 150 countries.

Oukhoo is now known as the Pencil Village or the Pencil Wala Gaon, and more so after it got a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

A year has passed since that televised appreciation and the picture has changed dramatically, for the worse. After the pandemic forced schools across the country to close and move classes online, demand for pencils has plunged. Production in Alai’s and others’ units is falling, and losses are accumulating.

In Lassipora Industrial estate of Pulwama, pencil-factory owners have stopped buying the slats.

Mayur Mehta, who handles purchases for Hindustan Pencils, a major supplier for Natraj and Apsara brand pencils that services markets across 50 countries, said that demand for pencils have remained stagnant because of online classes.

“Export orders are not coming in because colleges and schools are closed in many countries. Though there is a little bit of demand now (with some of them resuming offline classes) primary schools that are the main consumers have not opened inside India,” he said.

Alai owns three units and all of them are deeply in the red. “I had an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore before, and now it is barely Rs 30 lakhs,” he said.

He has been tracking COVID19 news closely to see when the schools will reopen. He has even kept a stock of raw material on the ready, for mass production when the event happens.

Barely 250 meters away from Alai’s factory is Barkat Pencil Factory, which has stopped operations for the next three months, because of fall in demand and leaving of labourers to escape a harsh winter. “There was no reason to keep the factory running when the cost of running it and labour was reaching sky high,” said 45-year-old Feroz Ahmad Bhat, who set up the factory in 2013.

The factory used to produce 100 bags of slats a day. That had fallen to 20 bags on the last day of operations. Alai’s factory’s output has fallen to 80 bags a day from 300. Bhat estimated that the factories in his village used to make Rs 15 crore annually in total, and that has dropped to Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore.

Factories are running on skeleton staff, since they are trying to manage expenses, with cost of power going up in multiples.

Bhat said that he was hoping to resume operations in March when it is warmer, and that schools will be back offline.

Factory owners are losing labourers also because they can’t afford them anymore. They are either firing their workers or slashing their salaries down to a pittance.

Kabin Dianary from Assam, who works in Jhelum Agro Industries as the head of a technical department, used to send Rs 40,000 home every three months. He sends Rs 20,000 now. His company used to employ 150 and now it does 40, for everything from technical work and sales to sorting and transportation.

Before the viral waves, the slat factories used to employ more than 4,000. Today it retains barely 30 percent of that workforce.

Kabin said that he gets calls from his former colleagues. “The workers keep phoning to know when the financial situation will improve and when they can return,” he said.

The money Kabin Dianary sends to his family in Assam has halved since the pandemic lockdowns.

In winter, the factories get only four hours of power supply a day at Rs 5 per unit. This means the owners have to bear the cost of diesel too, for Rs 15 per unit. Bhat said that they consume 1,500 to 2,000 units a month, which translates to Rs 2 lakhs only on fuel.

The MHA’s “The Dream of One Nation, One Law, One Symbol Fulfilled” report said that, after getting the tag of `Pencil Wala Gaon’, people of Oukhoo village will get subsidies for the further growth of the pencil industry. In fact, the report envisioned finished pencils from Pulwama “in the hands of all Indians”.

It talked of developing the village into a special zone.

The administration admitted that the village suffered during the pandemic. But added that help was on the way.

“We are committed to bring reforms like adequate availability of raw material and financial support to promote the industry at a bigger level,” Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director Industries and Commerce told Moneycontrol.

Big plans are great but what the industry seems to need now is immediate remedial measures, even if they are small.