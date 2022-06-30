The newest Zippo advertisement to break stereotypes

Windproof lighter company Zippo launched its first brand campaign in India, a year after its re-entry into the market. A statement about seizing opportunities in life, and demonstrating resiliency is made in a digital film by Ogilvy India.

The campaign shows the journey of individuals who have faced criticism for their identities and shows how they have overcome these challenges. It honors their fierce perseverance in the face of hardship.

Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President, Zippo Global Marketing said, "I am very pleased to see our vision come to life with this brand film. We want to showcase the power within each of us, through the metaphor of burning away insecurities. Our philosophy as Zippo has always been that the consumer sees us as an extension of their personality, taste, and style.

Zippo has moved beyond the realm of being just a utility product to being a personal fashion accessory that can be passed down from one generation to another. The film beautifully captures our unique lighter design capabilities and the trademark 'click' sound the lighter makes when opened."

With characters that resolve to act on their hopes and aspirations and emerge as their true selves, Zippo's windproof lighter serves as the tool that enables them to defeat stereotypes and preconceived conceptions.

Ritu Sharda, CEO, of Ogilvy India, said, "Zippo is one of the most iconic brands in the world. It comes with a great legacy and the opportunity to create this film was certainly exciting. Their first-ever campaign in India ignites a flame that inspires people to be their true selves, to be courageous, and live with confidence."