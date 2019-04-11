This company pays more taxes than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

Saudi Aramco was found to be the most profitable company on Earth, beating giants like Apple and Alphabet comfortably. Here's how Aramco’s numbers compare with other giants. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Saudi Aramco made a profit of $111.1 billion in 2018. It revealed its financial details ahead of its debut in the international bonds market. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 To provide some perspective, the profit of Apple in 2018 was $59.53 billion. Aramco's profits are also more than the profit of JP Morgan Chase, Alphabet, Facebook and Exxon Mobil combined. 3/8 The Saudi Arabian government depends on Aramco heavily for its social and military expenditure. In 2018, it paid the Saudi government $102 billion in income tax, on top of $56 billion in royalties. In dividends alone, the company paid the Saudi government close to $58.2 billion. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 The amount that Aramco pays to the government is more than the profits of Apple and Samsung combined, two of the most profitable companies in the world. 5/8 In 2018, Aramco reported cash flow from operations worth $121 billion and capital expenditure of $35.1 billion. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Apple's operating cash flow was at $77.43 billion in 2018 and Google's parent company Alphabet’s was at $47.97 billion. Their capital expenditure was $13.31 billion and $25.14 billion respectively. 7/8 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has suggested that the company is valued at $2 trillion. Apple is valued at less than half of that, at $943.53 billion and Alphabet Inc is valued at $838.55 billion. 8/8 Aramco’s revenues were reportedly at $355.9 billion in 2018. Apple’s revenue stood at $265.81 billion last year, while Alphabet reported revenue of $136.96 billion. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:06 am