The Moneycontrol Show | SIP in mutual funds; SEBI allows side pocketing; market outlook

This week on the year end special episode of 'The Moneycontrol Show', we review the SIP returns in mutual funds in 2018 and find out what should investors do to in case they are sitting on negative returns.

In our Macro segment, we discuss the concept of 'side pocketing' in the wake of SEBI's latest announcement. Debt mutual funds can now have a 'side pocket' to segregate bad assets. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol shares an insight on how will this benefit retail investors.

We'll also take a look at how have the stock markets performed over the year 2018 and what is the outlook for the new year. Will 2019 be a more profitable year? Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares his key insight.