Last Updated : Dec 29, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | SIP in mutual funds; SEBI allows side pocketing; market outlook

Watch the video to know how investors should go about planning for their retirement and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

This week on the year end special episode of 'The Moneycontrol Show', we review the SIP returns in mutual funds in 2018 and find out what should investors do to in case they are sitting on negative returns.

In our Macro segment, we discuss the concept of 'side pocketing' in the wake of SEBI's latest announcement. Debt mutual funds can now have a 'side pocket' to segregate bad assets. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of  Moneycontrol shares an insight on how will this benefit retail investors.

We'll also take a look at how have the stock markets performed over the year 2018 and what is the outlook for the new year. Will 2019 be a more profitable year? Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares his key insight.

This is the 32 episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Dec 29, 2018 09:26 am

tags #Business #Economy #markets #Mutual Funds #SEBI #The Moneycontrol Show #video

