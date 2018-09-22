App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | SEBI cuts expense ratio, govt's geo-tagging plan and bears tighten grip on D-Street

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we talk about expense ration changes made by SEBI, government's geo-tagging plan to nail shell companies and whether the markets can bounce back as bears tighten grip.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we talk about the small saving scheme interest rate hike and find out if investing in these schemes will be a good idea for investors. We also talk about the changes in expense ratio done by SEBI to give the benefit of economies of scale to mutual fund investors. Personal finance expert Manoj Nagpal shares with us what all these changes mean for investors and how should they now move forward with their investment portfolios.

In our Macro segment, we discuss how mandatory geo-tagging is being explored by the government as an option to crackdown on shell companies and trace black money.

Markets continue to remain under pressure through the week. Rupee weakness, elevated crude oil prices and trade war concerns loom large. FII’s also sell regularly keeping stock movement in check. Bears tighten their grip, but will the markets bounce back from here is a big question. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, gets us all the update on markets from the week also shares the triggers to watch out for in near term.

This is the eighth episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday and Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 09:32 am

tags #The Moneycontrol Show

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.