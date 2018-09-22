The Moneycontrol Show | SEBI cuts expense ratio, govt's geo-tagging plan and bears tighten grip on D-Street

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we talk about the small saving scheme interest rate hike and find out if investing in these schemes will be a good idea for investors. We also talk about the changes in expense ratio done by SEBI to give the benefit of economies of scale to mutual fund investors. Personal finance expert Manoj Nagpal shares with us what all these changes mean for investors and how should they now move forward with their investment portfolios.

In our Macro segment, we discuss how mandatory geo-tagging is being explored by the government as an option to crackdown on shell companies and trace black money.

Markets continue to remain under pressure through the week. Rupee weakness, elevated crude oil prices and trade war concerns loom large. FII’s also sell regularly keeping stock movement in check. Bears tighten their grip, but will the markets bounce back from here is a big question. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, gets us all the update on markets from the week also shares the triggers to watch out for in near term.

This is the eighth episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday and Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.