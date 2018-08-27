App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show S02E04 | Currency conundrum, Modicare, market strategies

This show is aimed at being the average viewer's one-stop destination to know what happened in the worlds of business and markets over the past week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Moneycontrol Show this week will help you know strategies to beat the currency depreciation blues.

In the personal finance segment, we tell you how to plan your forex related financial goals better when the rupee is depreciating.

We’ll also discuss Ayushman Bharat scheme to help you know its broad contours and to find whether it has the potential to bridge the gap and provide ‘health for all’.

We also get you all the market action of the week and prep you for the week ahead with strategic insights.

This is the fourth episode of season two which is featured weekly every Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.

Watch video for the full show.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Business #markets #Modicare #Nifty #rupee depreciation #Sensex #The Moneycontrol Show

