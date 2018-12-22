The Moneycontrol Show | Retirement planning, new RBI Governor and market strategies

Watch the video to know how investors should go about planning for their retirement and more.
This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss how should investors go about planning for their retirement. We'll also find out what are the best instruments where investors must save to get maximum returns.
In our Macro segment, we discuss the discuss the big challenges and tasks ahead for Shaktikanta Das and how easy or difficult will it be for him to broker peace between the government and the RBI with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol.
We'll also find out what moved the markets this week and what are the cues investors must keep an eye on for next week. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, wraps the week's action.