The Moneycontrol Show | Repo-linked loans, GDP growth @5%, market strategies

In the last month or two, several banks have finally come out with home loan rates that are linked to external benchmark rates. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra chats with Raj Khosla, Founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra.com, to understand what this will mean for borrowers.

India's GDP grew five percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, due to the weak household spending and muted corporate investment. Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary explains the reason behind the slowdown in the growth.