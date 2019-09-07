App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Repo-linked loans, GDP growth @5%, market strategies

India's GDP grew five percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, due to the weak household spending and muted corporate investment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the last month or two, several banks have finally come out with home loan rates that are linked to external benchmark rates. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra chats with Raj Khosla, Founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra.com, to understand what this will mean for borrowers.

India's GDP grew five percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, due to the weak household spending and muted corporate investment. Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary explains the reason behind the slowdown in the growth.

Moneycontrol Editor, Santosh Nair wraps up the stock market action of the week and shares the cues to watch out for in the coming week.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 7, 2019 09:30 am

tags #banking #Business #Economy #India #markets #video

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.