you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Negative Interest Rates, RBI's Surplus Transfer, Market Strategies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a normal scenario, the borrower pays interest to the bank on the loans they get and the bank pays interest to the depositors for parking their money with them. That logic has been turned on its head in European countries. This is the era of negative interest rates where the bank has started to pay interest to the borrowers and is taking away interest from depositors. Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania is in conversation with Joydeep Sen, a financial planner and founder of wiseinvestor.in to discuss this.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday approved a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore  payout to the government,  after the RBI's Central Board accepted the Bimal Jalan panel recommendations.  Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to share his thoughts on whether this fund will help the government in reducing financial stress on the economy.

Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 10:03 am

tags #banking #India #markets #personal finance #video

