you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show │ Mutual Funds, Motor Vehicles Bill, Market Strategies

Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action as well as shares with us what are market expectations from Budget 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Have you noticed that your bank keeps insisting on investing in mutual funds? Well, it's certainly a part of their job but what's alarming to see is that banks as mutual fund distributors mostly preferred to sell schemes from their own group firms. Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania shares with us the reasons behind this practice and how is it likely to impact investors like you and me.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari has introduced the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the issues it is likely to address, and how this bill will change our life on the roads.

First Published on Jul 20, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Business #India #markets #video

