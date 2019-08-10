The Moneycontrol Show │ Millennials & Money, Consumer Protection Bill, RBI MPC

That millennials are unprepared for the real world is something we hear often. But if you are on your first job and looking to stretch your salary, fear not! We got our expert Tarun Birani, the founder of TBNG Capital, to explain how you can put away cash for a rainy day while dealing with the sky-high living expenses.

In his chat with Sakshi Batra, Birani has the answers for questions ranging from how much money to should save in your early 20s, to why you should be wary of lifestyle inflation.

On the macro front, we find out how will the newly passed Consumer Protection Bill, would empower consumers like you and me. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol tells us why it is a good move to curb misleading ads, what happens if you have a complaint, and can celebrities be held responsible for the products they endorse.