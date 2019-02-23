App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Life insurance, strategic petroleum reserves and market strategies

Kshitij Anand, Market Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

This week, in our personal finance segment, we talk about the importance of buying life insurance which is one of the most important financial decisions, but believe it or not, only 10 percent of Indians are insured.

In our macro segment, we talk about how India is planning to increase its capacity to store crude oil for emergencies. Currently, we store about 9.5 days of national crude oil requirement. The government wants to increase this to 90 days.

First Published on Feb 23, 2019 09:32 am

tags #Business #Economy #insurance #markets #The Moneycontrol Show #video

