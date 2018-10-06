App
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Investment Queries Special; SC Aadhaar Verdict; Stock Market Strategies

Watch the show to know top strategies to beat market volatility, impact of MPC's status quo on rupee and the market and the impact of Aadhaar verdict

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss top 5 queries on the minds of investors. Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Manoj Nagpal to know the  strategies that investors must adopt in current volatile times to mitigate risks on their portfolio.

In our Macro segment, we discuss what’s the industry reaction on the recent order of Supreme Court on Aadhaar. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol decodes the fallout of the order on banks, fintech companies and telecom companies. Markets continue to remain under pressure through the week.

Rupee weakness, elevated crude oil prices cause massive sell-off this week. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, talks about the RBI’s Monetary Policy action and the impact on stock market and the rupee . This is the tenth episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Aadhaar #Crude oil #markets #Mutual Funds #Nifty #personal finance #Rupee #Sensex #Supreme Court #The Moneycontrol Show

