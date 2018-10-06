The Moneycontrol Show | Investment Queries Special; SC Aadhaar Verdict; Stock Market Strategies

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss top 5 queries on the minds of investors. Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Manoj Nagpal to know the strategies that investors must adopt in current volatile times to mitigate risks on their portfolio.

In our Macro segment, we discuss what’s the industry reaction on the recent order of Supreme Court on Aadhaar. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol decodes the fallout of the order on banks, fintech companies and telecom companies. Markets continue to remain under pressure through the week.

Rupee weakness, elevated crude oil prices cause massive sell-off this week. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, talks about the RBI’s Monetary Policy action and the impact on stock market and the rupee . This is the tenth episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.