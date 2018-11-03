App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Investment ideas during Diwali, getting ready for BS-VI, market strategies

In our Macro segment, we tell you about India’s upgrade to BS-VI emission norms from April 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
This week on The Moneycontrol Show, with Diwali around the corner we will help you identify top investment options. Sakshi Batra speaks to Manoj Nagpal, our personal finance expert to find out what the top performing funds are and whether you should allocate funds to gold during the festive season.
In our Macro segment, we tell you about India’s upgrade to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms from April 2020. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, helps analyse what exactly this signifies and the challenges ahead for the auto industry.


Markets continue to remain volatile through the week and October was the worst month for markets in nine years. Earnings also took centerstage. Kshitij Anand, Editor – Markets, Moneycontrol, shares his earnings outlook and the triggers to watch out for in markets next week.


This is the 24th episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 09:37 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Market #Reserve Bank of India (RBI) #The Moneycontrol Show #video

