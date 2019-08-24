The Moneycontrol Show │Investing in NCDs, Direct Tax Code, Market Strategies

In the last 10 days or so, at least five companies have issued non-convertible debentures. But the non-banking finance companies at large are still facing a liquidity crunch. So are these NCDs worth your while or are you better off putting your money in banks?

Sakshi Batra speaks to Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania to find out.

The high-level government task force on direct taxes, which was appointed to review the existing 58-year-old Income Tax Act, has proposed several changes that could reduce the tax burden for several companies and individuals taxpayers. Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner, Deloitte India and Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol to discuss the big expectations from the new Direct Tax Code.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action as well as shares with us what are market expectations from Budget 2019.

