Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 09:30 AM IST

The Moneycontrol Show | Investing in corrections; RBI policy takeaways; stock market strategies

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss how should investors handle the current market correction, decode RBI policy and shed light on the triggers for the markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss how should investors handle the current market correction. What are the ways to stem the risks in volatile times and still get better returns. Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Manoj Nagpal to his top investment bets in mutual funds.

In our Macro segment, we discuss what the RBI’s latest credit policy means for depositors and borrowers. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol decodes the policy decisions.

Markets continue to remain volatile through the week. Rupee, crude oil prices offered a slight breather to markets and investors. Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair shares the earnings outlook and the triggers to watch out for in markets next week. This is the eleventh episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Crude oil #currency #markets #Mutual Funds #Nifty #personal finance #RBI #Rupee #Sensex #The Moneycontrol Show

