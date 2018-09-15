App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | IL&FS Downgrade, Land Pooling Policy and Lehman Market Strategies

In this show, we get you all the stock market action, currency updates and strategies for the week ahead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we talk about the ratings downgrade of infrastructure financing firm IL&FS and its subsidiaries by rating agency ICRA. The downgrade was steep – from a top rating into below investment grade. We find out what was the impact on debt funds and how investors should strategise to minimise the risk.

In our Macro segment, Gaurav Choudhury discusses the Land Pooling Policy with Ramesh Menon what the policy means for investors and home-buyers. Markets still reel under the pressure from depreciating rupee and high crude oil prices.

We get you all the stock market action, currency updates and strategies for the week ahead. This is the seventh episode of season two which is featured weekly every Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 09:30 am

