Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Festive season saving tips; e-wallet interoperability; market strategies

In our Macro segment, we discuss what will be the implications of mobile wallet interoperability as RBI gives the green signal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss how should you strike the fine balance between saving and spending this festive season. Sakshi Batra speaks to personal finance expert Gajendra Kothari to find out which are the best options for you to park your funds in during festivals.

In our Macro segment, we discuss what will be the implications of mobile wallet interoperability as RBI gives the green signal. How will it change the digital payments industry and what does it mean for e-wallet companies and consumers. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares an insight.

Markets continue to remain volatile through the week following global cues. Earnings take center stage. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, shares the earnings outlook and the triggers to watch out for in markets next week.

This is thirteenth episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday and Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #e-wallets #Economy #India #Market #RBI #The Moneycontrol Show

