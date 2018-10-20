App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Festive savings; Data localisation; Stock market watch

Markets continue to remain volatile through the week following global cues. Earnings take center stage, rupee and crude oil prices remain an overhang. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the earnings outlook and the triggers to watch out for in markets next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss how should you strike the fine balance between saving and spending this festive season.

Sakshi Batra speaks to personal finance expert Gajendra Kothari to find out which are the best options for you to park your funds in during festivals.

In our Macro segment, we discuss what the RBI’s data localisation mandate means for payment service providers, consumers and the economy. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares an insight.

Markets continue to remain volatile through the week following global cues. Earnings take center stage, rupee and crude oil prices remain an overhang. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the earnings outlook and the triggers to watch out for in markets next week.

 
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Crude oil #currency #markets #Mutual Funds #Nifty #personal finance #RBI #Rupee #Sensex #The Moneycontrol Show

