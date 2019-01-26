App
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Equity vs MF, Interim Budget, market strategies

Watch the video to know whether it is better for investors to put their money directly in stocks or invest via mutual funds and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

This week on 'The Moneycontrol Show', we discuss whether it is better for investors to put their money directly in stocks or invest via mutual funds.

In our macro segment, we discuss what are the expectations from the upcoming interim budget. Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte joins in to share an insight.

We'll also take a look at how did the stock markets perform last week and what are the triggers to keep an eye out on for the coming week. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares his key insight.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #Market #The Moneycontrol Show #video

