Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Debt woes trouble markets; 1% TCS For e-tailers; triggers for investors

We find out strategies to mitigate risks and the way ahead for investments in debt and equity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, Sakshi Batra gets in discussion with experts about debt worries that have gripped Indian stocks markets and have raised fears about liquidity crunch in the financial sector. Investors have turned cautious and are sitting on sidelines as far as fresh investments are concerned. We find out strategies to mitigate risks and the way ahead for investments in debt and equity.

It seems to be taxing times for e-tailers as online market places will have to deduct 1% tax collected at source before making payments to suppliers. Who will bear the brunt of this tax? Will e-Commerce companies pass it on to suppliers or consumers? Will it make online products expensive? Catch up on all of that in the macro segment.

Markets continue to remain under pressure this time bogged down by worries in the financial sector. Is there more downside to the Nifty? Will next week be better for markets & What are the key triggers that investors must look at. Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, brings in all the action.

This is the ninth episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday and Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 09:30 am

