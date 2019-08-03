App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 09:29 AM IST

The Moneycontrol Show │ Debt funds, monsoon outlook, market strategies

Benchmark indices Nifty and the Sensex broke below crucial levels in the absence of positive triggers either from the domestic earnings or from FII flows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Debt funds have been facing tough times since last 8 months because of financial crunch, high debt and defaults in some cases and even this week, after the unfortunate demise of Café Coffee Day founder, we heard the news about DSP mutual fund taking a 50% haircut in the values of their holdings in Café Coffee Day. Moneycontrol’s Kayezad Adajania is in conversation with LIC mutual fund’s Chief Investment Officer-Debt, Marzban Irani to know what should investors do.

Despite heavy rains across the country for over a week, India has received below-average rainfall since the monsoon season began on June 1st. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the risks associated with below normal rainfall and the outlook on monsoon rains from here.

Close

US Fed cut rates but the hawkish commentary indicating this will not be followed with more cuts spooked markets across the globe. Going forward, earnings and macro triggers will continue to keep the street glued.

First Published on Aug 3, 2019 09:29 am

