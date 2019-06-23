The Moneycontrol Show | Debt Funds, Aadhaar Amendment Bill, Market Strategies

Debt mutual funds have been in the news due to defaults and delays in payments by corporate firms.

As a result, the NAVs of many debt funds were hit in these past 6-8 months. In such a scenario, investors with their money parked in debt funds are concerned about the risks and unsure of what could happen in case their fund is caught in a default. Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad E. Adajania joins in to share his insight.

The Union Cabinet has approved ‘The Aadhaar Amendment Bill, 2019’. The amendments proposed are the same as those contained in the Ordinance promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 2, 2019. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to elaborate on what the approval of the Aadhaar Amendment Bill means for the customers.