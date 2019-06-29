The Moneycontrol Show │ Budget Expectations, GST, Market Strategies

The countdown to the union budget 2019 has begun, and there is a long wishlist from all sectors of the economy, including taxation. Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania is in conversation with Parizad Sirwalla, Partner - KPMG, to find out what are the expectations this time around.

July 1 is when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) completes two years since it came into effect. Inspired by the idea of one nation one tax, GST replaced 17 taxes.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor – Moneycontrol, joins in to discuss, two years on, what’s been achieved – the successes, failures and what lies ahead on the road of GST.