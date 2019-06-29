App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show │ Budget Expectations, GST, Market Strategies

Santosh Nair, Editor – Moneycontrol, wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares what are market expectations from the upcoming Union Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The countdown to the union budget 2019 has begun, and there is a long wishlist from all sectors of the economy, including taxation. Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania is in conversation with Parizad Sirwalla, Partner - KPMG, to find out what are the expectations this time around.

July 1 is when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) completes two years since it came into effect. Inspired by the idea of one nation one tax, GST replaced 17 taxes.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor – Moneycontrol, joins in to discuss, two years on, what’s been achieved – the successes, failures and what lies ahead on the road of GST.

Close
Santosh Nair, Editor – Moneycontrol, wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares what are market expectations from the upcoming Union Budget.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 29, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Business #Economy #GST #markets #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.