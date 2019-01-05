The Moneycontrol Show | Best investment practices; FDI changes for e-commerce; Market outlook

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we talk about some of the best investment practices investors should follow to have a financially better 2019.

In our Macro segment, we discuss the recently announced new FDI guidelines for e-commerce and how will they impact the entire e-commerce ecosystem with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol.

We'll also take a look at how stock markets performed last week and what are the triggers to keep an eye out on for the coming week. What is the outlook for the new year? Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares his insights.

This is the 33 episode, which will be featured on Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.