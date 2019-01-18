The Market Podcast: Focus on macro data, RIL and HUL earnings and global cues

Hi you're listening to the market Podcast , I'm Sakshi Batra and I have with me Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor at Moneycontrol and we're going to wrap the weekly market action for you in just under 5 minutes...

Thanks Kshitij, now this was quite an action packed week -- we had the macro data, big earnings, cues from around the world as big triggers for the markets -- let's first focus on the high frequency data ...

Q. what were the signals that we got and how did the markets react ?

A) Yes, we started the week on a somber note but the benchmark indices quickly moved above their critical resistance levels – 36000 for the Sensex and 10900 for the Nifty.

Market reacted to weak IIP data which hit a 17-month low of 0.5% in November largely due to high base effect. It stood at 8.1 in the preceding month.

ConSumer Price Index, on the other hand, eased for a 6th straight month to 2.19 percent from a high of 5 percent in June. The CPI in December hit an 18 month low.

Consumer Price Index tapering downwards coupled with a low IIP should make a good cause for the RBI to lower the interest rates in the February monetary policy, suggest experts. Some analysts are also factoring in a lower GDP print for the current fiscal year if the trend continues.

On Tuesday, India's trade deficit narrowed to a 10-month low of $13.08bn in December on lower crude prices and reduced gold demand. However, experts feel that the trade deficit could widen in the coming months as export growth remain weak and there is an overhang of volatility in crude oil.

So, yes, strong macro data acted as a big tailwind for Indian markets in the week gone by.

Q) Alright, now this was also an earnings heavy week with big boy reliance industries and FMCG major HUL reporting Q3 numbers -- what were the highlights ?

A) Yes, Sakshi. Two big names came out with their results for the quarter ended December:

Reliance Industries has reported a better-than-expected 7.7 percent sequential growth in third quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 10,251 crore, driven by other income as well as telecom and retail segments.

CLSA: Buy| Target Rs 1500

Macquarie: Outperform| Target 1,315

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose at its slowest pace in over a year, even as it delivered double digit volume growth for the fifth straight quarter. Net profit rose 9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,444 crore in the quarter ended December.

Jefferies maintain a neutral: Raise target to Rs 1770 from Rs 1650

CLSA: Outperform| Target Rs 2010

Q) Alright Kshitij, heavy weight names reporting healthy growth .. are we looking at yet another week full of action -- what are the cues you're watching out for ?

A) The coming week will too be largely dominated by earnings-- markets will react to Wipro and HDFC numbers on Monday

Nearly 200 companies on the BSE will be declaring their results for the quarter ended December in the coming week

we have

21 Jan: Kotak Mahindra Bank,

22 Jan: Asian Paints, TVS Motor Company

23 Jan: ITC, United Spirits

24 Jan: Biocon, L&T, Maruti Suzuki

Technically, the index is trading above most of its short and long term moving averages which is a positive sign for the bulls. The crucial level to watch out would be 11000 levels on the upside, and 10800 levels on the downside.

The uptrend is likely to resume once the index closes above 11000 level convincingly.

Not to forget Sakshi, as we approach closer to the big event, volatility will only increase on D-Street.

Q) For sure Kshitij, we are just 10 days away from the interim budget markets will remain edgy and nervous ahead of that one.

but let me ask you what are your weekend plans ?

A)I will just relax and unwind at home ahead of the crucial interim budget.