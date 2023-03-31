 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flying out of the blues: The longest and shortest airline routes this summer

Ameya Joshi
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

Tata group airlines fly both the longest and shortest routes in the country.

Airline summer schedule 2023

As the summer schedule for airlines kicked in on March 26 the regulator approved 22,907 weekly flights across all carriers. This translates to an average of 3,272 daily flights. The first day of the schedule started with 90 percent deployment of the approved schedule at 2,961 flights.

Since April 2019, the Indian aviation market has been going through one or the other challenge. It started with the fall of Jet Airways in April 2019, with the capacity being sucked out of the market before the peak season. As airlines inducted planes to get the capacity back, the world went into a lockdown.

The difficult period, which involved capacity caps as well as fare caps (on floor price and ceiling price), came to an end after the vaccination drive, drop in Covid cases and reduction in hospital admissions.

The sudden spurt in demand, largely pent up - acquired the name Revenge Tourism. Just when it looked as if all problems had disappeared, a few airlines started grappling with engine issues that led to a massive number of planes being grounded in India.

