The long and short of it: PMI Electro Mobility looks to tap private bus operators with its 13.5-metre electric bus​

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 08, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

Without sharing any sales target for this model, the company stated the long-haul buses will largely be catering to operators who are replacing their existing fleet of diesel or CNG-driven buses

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited, which started making electric buses in 2017 to meet the intra-city transportation needs of state transport undertakings (STUs), now plans to add private transport operators as customers. To this end, the homegrown EV maker is gearing up to launch India's first electrically-propelled 13.5-metre bus for long-haul routes.

The Delhi-based firm revealed that while the chassis will be sourced from an Indian OEM, the tech expertise for the powertrain will be derived from its Chinese collaborator Beiqi Foton. It would be priced at Rs. 1.5-2 crore (ex-showroom, India) and will largely be serving customers in tier-1 cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

“It is very clear that in the long-haul and intercity bus space, the number of government-run transport undertakings are fairly less as there are more B2B (business to business) buyers such as private transport operators. Unlike the gross cost contract (GCC) model in STUs, ticketing and operational incomes, etc., are done by us in B2B sales,” said Manvi Jain, Director, PMI Electro Mobility, adding, “Our R&D team is already working in close coordination with Foton on a 13.5-metre bus and it should be available by March 2024.”

Jain clarified that it will initially be selling the 42-seater (plus driver) bus and the sleeper version (with 32 seats) will be added later.

Having already deployed over 1,000 electric buses in the 7-metre (Rs 80-90 lakh), 9-metre (Rs 85 lakh–1.1 crore) and 12-metre (Rs 1.2-1.5 crore) segments for short- and medium-haul routes, PMI’s upcoming product will be for 3-5-hour routes such as Delhi to Agra.

To be built at its existing facility at Dharuhera, Haryana, which is already churning out 1,500 e-buses a year, the new e-bus will be 50% localised in the first phase and will be completely indigenised in the subsequent phase.