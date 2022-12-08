The long and short of it: PMI Electro Mobility looks to tap private bus operators with its 13.5-metre electric bus​

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited, which started making electric buses in 2017 to meet the intra-city transportation needs of state transport undertakings (STUs), now plans to add private transport operators as customers. To this end, the homegrown EV maker is gearing up to launch India's first electrically-propelled 13.5-metre bus for long-haul routes.

The Delhi-based firm revealed that while the chassis will be sourced from an Indian OEM, the tech expertise for the powertrain will be derived from its Chinese collaborator Beiqi Foton. It would be priced at Rs. 1.5-2 crore (ex-showroom, India) and will largely be serving customers in tier-1 cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

“It is very clear that in the long-haul and intercity bus space, the number of government-run transport undertakings are fairly less as there are more B2B (business to business) buyers such as private transport operators. Unlike the gross cost contract (GCC) model in STUs, ticketing and operational incomes, etc., are done by us in B2B sales,” said Manvi Jain, Director, PMI Electro Mobility, adding, “Our R&D team is already working in close coordination with Foton on a 13.5-metre bus and it should be available by March 2024.”

Jain clarified that it will initially be selling the 42-seater (plus driver) bus and the sleeper version (with 32 seats) will be added later.

Having already deployed over 1,000 electric buses in the 7-metre (Rs 80-90 lakh), 9-metre (Rs 85 lakh–1.1 crore) and 12-metre (Rs 1.2-1.5 crore) segments for short- and medium-haul routes, PMI’s upcoming product will be for 3-5-hour routes such as Delhi to Agra.

To be built at its existing facility at Dharuhera, Haryana, which is already churning out 1,500 e-buses a year, the new e-bus will be 50% localised in the first phase and will be completely indigenised in the subsequent phase.

PMI Electro Mobility, a subsidiary of PMI Coaches, has sold 1,000 units of Electric buses till date aims to sell 10,000 units in the long term. The projected numbers also include e-buses it will be introducing for schools and corporates. Tech specs of the upcoming model With a 288 kWh (Kilowatt hour) battery pack, the new bus has a claimed range of 200-250 km on a single charge, and a charging duration of 30 minutes (80 percent charge) to 1.5 hours (full charge). Without sharing any sales target for this model, Jain said the long-haul buses will largely be catering to operators who are replacing their existing fleet of diesel or CNG-driven buses. In her view, the real disruption by any OEM for such buses will be in terms of price points in order to really make a meaningful mark in any segment. “The capital cost of EV buses is more but the running cost is substantially lower, therefore making it a viable mode of transportation over the period and also helping lowering the carbon footprint,” added Jain. Market size and untapped opportunities As per TechSci Research, a management consultancy that specialises in market analysis, a total of 369 electric buses were sold in India in FY21, rising to 1,186 buses in FY22, and is projected to reach more than 4,300 units by FY28. As per Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), there are 19 lakh buses plying across the country, of which private operators own a fleet of 17.49 lakh vehicles and the balance 1.51 lakh vehicles are operated by STUs. BOCI claims that there are more than 20,000 private bus operators in the country. It anticipates that 5% (87,450 units) of the total count of private buses will be electric in the next five to seven years. However, Prasanna Patwardhan, president, BOCI, believes reaching the target of 5% penetration depends on multiple factors such as a) developing a common charging infrastructure network b) availability of right battery capacity bus and the bus itself for the purpose and c) availability of project financing on a long-term basis to private bus operators. According to TechSci Research, the number of electric buses on the road reached 3,023 in FY22, adding that nearly 13% of buses sold were electric that year. Furthermore, the Indian electric bus industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.6% in the coming years, it said. That will probably be driven by economics, TechSci Research claims that the cost of operating a diesel bus is Rs 70–80 per kilometre, while the cost of operating an electric bus is Rs 50–60 a km. Considering both electric and diesel buses travel 150 km per day, the overall operating cost for electric buses works out to be 27-35% lower than that of diesel ones, as per the research firm. In India, while there are no OEMs currently selling a 13.5-metre bus run on batteries, there are clutch of them that offer diesel-fuelled ones. As per TechSci Research, some of the key players present in the 13.5-meter bus segment selling diesel buses are Volvo Group India Pvt. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd, and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd (See table below). “The 13.5-meter bus segment can offer nearly 20% additional sleeper seats and nearly 10% more seating capacity than 12-metre buses, along with more battery capacity for intercity travel at a competitive price range. In coming years, bus travel agencies may consider 13.5-metre electric buses for intercity travel to maximise revenue per trip,” said Karan Checi, research director at the consultancy. Additional plans PMI Electro Mobility is also working on an electric school bus which it says will be available soon. It is also working on a range of electric light and medium commercial vehicles it aims to launch in the next 18 months. Plans are also afoot to invest about Rs 250 crore to establish a manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, via its 70:30 joint-venture with Foton India. The earmarked amount will come from internal accruals. “Our plan was whenever this Pune facility gets ready, the product that we get out of that facility will be commercial vehicles apart from buses. As per our internal market research, if we set up our Pune facility, there are a lot of these FMCG companies there which require trucks for garbage, refrigeration and other applications. So I think that last-mile connectivity will be a very big customer base for us,” said Jain.

