The Leap Takers: Here are the success stories of Schevaran Labs, Aeon Formulations & Concept Medical

CNBC-TV18's special show the Leap Takers, highlights the achievements of innovative companies and their leaders who have fought all odds to leap to new heights. On this episode watch the stories of Schevaran Laboratories, Aeon Formulations and Concept Medical Inc. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

CNBC-TV18's special show the Leap Takers, highlights the achievements of innovative companies and their leaders who have fought all odds to leap to new heights. On this episode watch the stories of Schevaran Laboratories, Aeon Formulations and Concept Medical Inc.