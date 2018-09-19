The League of Humble Billionaires: 8 business leaders who chose to live frugally

Here are a few billionaires who have relinquished the high life, opting instead for the charm of frugality. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Thrift is not something one usually associates with the wealthy. People are often asked what they would do if they were given a billion dollars, and more often than not, they would veer towards expensive material goods. Travel to far-flung exotic locales is also a popular choice. However, the tribe of ultra-high net individuals also has business leaders, who are less exhibitionist about their personal fortunes, and instead, prefer the simpler joys of life. Here are a few billionaires who have relinquished the high life, opting instead for the charm of frugality. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Charlie Ergen | Chairman of the Dish Network | Net worth: $11.3 billion | The self-made billionaire packs a lunch of a sandwich and a Gatorade before work every day. Until recently, he shared hotel rooms with colleagues during business trips to bring down cost. His frugality traces its roots to his mother’s childhood. “My mom grew up in the Depression. I don’t have a mahogany desk,” he told the Financial Times. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Christy Walton | Heir to the Walmart fortune | Net worth: $7.2 billion | Christy Walton is the widow of John T Walton, who was the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. In spite of their immense wealth, she brought up her son in a modest home in California that was built in 1896, as she wanted him to have a humble childhood. After her husband died in a plane crash, she donated their family home to the International Community Foundation. (Image: Alux.com) 4/9 NR Narayana Murthy | Co-founder of Infosys | Net worth: $2.2 billion | One of the pioneering figures of the Indian IT boom does not know how to drive a car. The Bangalore-based entrepreneur prefers maintaining a low profile and travels on the company bus along with Infosys employees, on Saturday– his driver’s weekly holiday. His wife drives him to the bus stop, from where he boards the bus to work. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Mark Zuckerberg | Founder of Facebook |Net worth: $60.1 billion|Despite being among the youngest billionaires in the world, Zuckerberg has largely remained immune to the follies of youth. Zuckerberg is usually seen wearing his trademark grey t-shirt and hoodie to work. He drives an Acura TSX that costs around $30,000. He married his girlfriend Priscilla Chan in his backyard, in a low-key ceremony. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Warren Buffett | Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway |Net worth: $89.1 billion| The sub-prime crisis that triggered the recession of 2008 had its epicentre in the real estate sector. Millions of homebuyers fell into the trap of buying new properties with low credit scores, but not Buffett. His net worth has not been a handicap in his continued residence in the 50-year-old home he bought for $31,500 in Omaha, Nebraska. He drives a Cadillac that costs $45,000. He is also of a charitable bent of mind, having donated billions to charitable organizations. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Azim Premji | Chairman of Wipro | Net worth: $21.1| Premji is known to keep strict vigil at the headquarters of Wipro to conserve common office property like stationery and toilet paper. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Carlos Slim | Chairman and CEO of Telmex | Net worth: $72.9 billion | Despite being among the world's richest, Slim is by no means, the biggest spender. He has resided in the same house for the past 30 years and is known to still drive to work on his own. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Amancio Ortega | Founder of Zara | Net worth: $67 billion | He may have founded the biggest name in high-street fashion, but Ortega still dresses like an everyday businessman. Ortega is known to eat lunch with Zara employees at the company’s cafeteria every day. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 19, 2018 01:11 pm