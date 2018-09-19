The League of Humble Billionaires: 8 business leaders who chose to live frugally

Thrift is not something one usually associates with the wealthy. People are often asked what they would do if they were given a billion dollars, and more often than not, they would veer towards expensive material goods. Travel to far-flung exotic locales is also a popular choice. However, the tribe of ultra-high net individuals also has business leaders, who are less exhibitionist about their personal fortunes, and instead, prefer the simpler joys of life. Here are a few billionaires who have relinquished the high life, opting instead for the charm of frugality. (Image: Reuters)