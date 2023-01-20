 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The jury is still out on whether HUL's royalty payment is kosher or not?

Kaushal Shroff
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

Royalty payments continued to race past net profit and sales, and companies abounded where total sales and profit slumped while royalty growth leapfrogged, in some cases, by over 20% on a y-o-y basis.

The main grouse of investors with royalty is that it eats into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited reported a broadly in line with street results for the third quarter of FY23, with its consolidated net profit rising by 7% to Rs 2,481 crore. What the street couldn’t anticipate, though, was the rise in royalty payments by the company to its parent Unilever group, which will now move upwards by a sizable 80 bps to 3.45% from the erstwhile 2.65%.

The royalty hike- primarily seen as a negative development- will be executed in a staggered manner over three years. Royalties will inch up in a graded manner, the first hike of 45 bps coming in during the February-December period of 2023, the second jump will be of 25 bps in CY24 and the last leg of the royalty hike will be of 10 bps to be executed in CY25.

Despite the sizable rise in royalty payments, Nuvama Institutional Equities does not see a considerable dent in the EBIDTA margins in the offing on the ground that the spectre of raw material inflation is behind the segment now, and the first hike of 45 bps can be “easily absorbed” by the company.

According to the domestic brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal, the royalties payable is witnessing an increase of 80 bps so as to facilitate HUL to have access to Unilever’s R&D and technical prowess for which, it reportedly coughs out nearly $850 million annually. Additionally, other centralised efficiencies of procurement, supply chain, talent management also open up to the company because of its tryst with Unilever.

Despite the stated benefits of patronage from a global parent company, there is enough academic literature and corporate research substantiating the fact that such equations, over the years, have worked overwhelmingly in favour of the parent rather than the domestic company. What’s worse, royalties have often flown out of home turf, much to the detriment of the small shareholders.

Rewinding the clock

For several years prior to the pandemic, there was next to no correlation between net profit, sales and royalty payments. Royalty payments continued to race past net profit and sales, and companies abounded where total sales and profit slumped while royalty growth leapfrogged, in some cases, by over 20% on a y-o-y basis.