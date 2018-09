Reshaping the banking industry | After making his mark on the Silicon Valley with Zip2, Musk envisaged on his next big venture with his online banking company X.com. The company faced the angst of the general public, as the idea of trusting the security of the internet for online banking seemed crazy to the uninitiated. Nonetheless, the company was a huge hit and outclassed its biggest rival Confinity. The two companies ultimately merged in 2000 and is today widely recognised as PayPal. eBay went on to purchase PayPal in 2002 for $1.5 billion– netting Musk $250 million. (Image: Reuters)